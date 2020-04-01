Saxenda seen to improve BMI and body weight in adolescents with obesity

Shares of Danish diabetes care giant Novo Nordisk (NOV: N) edged up just over 1% to 409.15 kroner by close of trading Tuesday, after the company released positive new Phase III data on its fast-growing anti-obesity drug Saxenda (liraglutide) in adolescents (aged 12–<18) with obesity.

Saxenda, which generated sales of around $848 million in 2019, up 47% year-on-year, is currently indicated for chronic weight management in adults with a BMI ≥30 kg/m2, or ≥27 kg/m2 with one or more weight-related comorbidities, as an adjunct to a reduced-calorie diet and increased physical activity.

The trial was designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of Saxenda in this population and achieved its primary endpoint demonstrating that Saxenda, compared with placebo, was superior in reducing Body Mass Index (BMI) standard deviation score (SDS) at 56 weeks with a -0.22 estimated treatment difference (ETD).