US-Swiss partnership takes aim at rare heart condition

A new collaboration targeting rare heart diseases has been formed between California’s BioMarin Pharmaceutical (Nasdaq: BMRN) and Swiss gene therapy firm DiNAQOR.

The pre-clinical research program will focus on novel gene therapies to treat rare genetic cardiomyopathies, with an undisclosed upfront payment for DiNAQOR, plus milestones and royalties.

The license initially covers the firm’s lead program, DiNA-001 for MYBPC3 hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM).