BioWisdom and AstraZeneca extend agreement

Cambridge, UK-based BioWisdom, a market leader in delivering biological intelligence to the pharmaceutical industry, had extended its existing relationship with Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca.

The two companies have been working together to build specific Intelligence Networks to enhance AstraZeneca's drug discovery process. The London-headquartered firm will further evaluate BioWisdom's Sofia platform for the development of these networks elsewhere in the business. Further details were not disclosed.

According to BioWisdom, its Intelligence Networks allow unbiased, systematic analysis of problems and are used to support decision-making in all areas of the health care industry. The company helps clients to navigate the complex scientific and commercial issues involved in developing successful products. In April 2006, the UK firm acquired Lion Bioscience, the bioinformatics unit of LION biosciences AG and the SRS suite of data integration products.