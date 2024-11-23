Boeh Mannheim Sues J&J

Boehringer Mannheim Corp, the US unit of the German company Boehringer Mannheim, which is part of the Corange group of companies (see also page 3), is suing Johnson & Johnson in relation to alleged spying activities by members of staff at J&J's LifeScan unit.

BM said that it found out about the alleged spying activities, which it claims were encouraged by two J&J executives, in May 1994, when an ex-employee of J&J involved in the activities told the firm about them.

The BM lawsuit asked the US District Court to bar LifeScan from using its trade secrets or from marketing any products based on secrets it was said to have stolen. BM is also seeking unspecified damages. The suit says that J&J failed to investigate its subsidiary adequately and also charges that industrial espionage is a matter of routine at LifeScan.