Boeh Mannheim Sues J&J

Boehringer Mannheim Corp, the US unit of the German company Boehringer Mannheim, which is part of the Corange group of companies (see also page 3), is suing Johnson & Johnson in relation to alleged spying activities by members of staff at J&J's LifeScan unit.
BM said that it found out about the alleged spying activities, which it claims were encouraged by two J&J executives, in May 1994, when an ex-employee of J&J involved in the activities told the firm about them.
The BM lawsuit asked the US District Court to bar LifeScan from using its trade secrets or from marketing any products based on secrets it was said to have stolen. BM is also seeking unspecified damages. The suit says that J&J failed to investigate its subsidiary adequately and also charges that industrial espionage is a matter of routine at LifeScan.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze