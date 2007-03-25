Boehringer Ingelheim's duloxetine addresses emotional symptoms and pain in depression trial

German drugmaker Boehringer Ingelheim says a once-daily 60mg dose of the antidepressant duloxetine, which is currently sold as Cymbalta in the USA by development partner Eli Lilly (Marketletter March 5), reduced both non-specific pain and emotional symptoms associated with depression. The findings were presented at the 15th European Congress of Psychiatry in Madrid, Spain.
Trial examines range of symptoms
The conclusion is based on the results of an eight-week, placebo-controlled assessment of the compound in 327 adult patients, suffering from major depression with moderate pain. Study participants, all of whom were outpatients aged 18 years or older, either received 60mg of the drug on a daily basis, or placebo.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze