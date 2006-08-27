Boomtown Rat says "get tested!" for World Hepatitis Awareness Day

Bob Geldof, the former Boomtown Rats rock singer and Live Aid charity founder, is supporting the World Health Organization's Regional Office for Europe and patient groups for the Third Annual World Hepatitis Awareness Day, on October 1.

The WHAD will be holding a media event at the WHO's Copenhagen, Denmark offices on September 26, at which the agency will report new findings concerning the management and treatment of hepatitis diseases.

The campaign's activities will focus this year on the theme that people in risk groups should "Get Tested!" International patient organizations, including the Brussels, Belgium-headquartered European Liver Patients Association, will be highlighting hepatitis B and C, encouraging both testing and screening.