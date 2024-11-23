Boston Life Sciences' Anticancer Therapy "Effective"

- Boston Life Sciences' antiangiogenic factor has significantlyinhibited tumor growth in preclinical trials, it reports. After 28 days of treatment with the antiangiogenic factor, mice saw a 75% inhibition of growth in the human prostate tumors subcutaneously implanted into their backs. Tumors in the untreated controls reached four times the original size over the same period. The company plans to file an Investigational New Drug Application with the US Food and Drug Administration before end-1997, and to begin clinical trials soon after, targeting early-1998.