Bracco In Canada

Italian imaging and diagnostics company Bracco, which is affiliated to Merck KGaA of Germany, has entered the North American contrast media market with the establishment of Bracco Diagnostics Canada on July 1.

For the past two years, Bracco's Canadian diagnostics operations have been managed by Bristol-Myers Squibb Canada under the name of Squibb Diagnostics, with the business strengthening in both years. Bracco says that starting immediately, the Bracco name will be phased in on all products. Bracco Diagnostics Canada is located in Toronto.