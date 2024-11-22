Brazil: Dynamic Growth For Antiulcerants

In Brazil, the retail antiulcerants market is currently worth $142 million (at constant prices), showing an increase of 10% in the year to March 1995, according to Pharmacast - Antiulcerant Brazil, a new report from the IMS Pharma Strategy Group, which forecasts this figure will rise to $270 million in 2005.

Of the total sales to March 1995, H2 antagonists accounted for $84 million and proton pump inhibitors generated $28 million, with almost $25 million coming from the gastroprokinetics and the remaining $6 million made up by bismuth antiulcerants. The market is dominated by Glaxo Wellcome, with a leading share of over 18% due entirely to its ranitidine product, sold as Antak in Brazil. The second major player is a Brazilian company, Farmasa, which has a 16% market share.

However, the study notes that H2 antagonists are now reaching penetration maturity, and are set to lose a considerable part of the market over the forecast period. This will be assimilated by proton pump inhibitors, such as Astra's Losec (omeprazole). The strongest positive influence on the market will be an improving economy.