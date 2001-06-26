Brazil plans Viracept compulsory license

The Brazilian government is continuing its plans to issue a compulsorylicense to commence local manufacture of a generic version of Roche's HIV/AIDS drug Viracept (nelfinavir), if the manufacturer's new price offer on the drug, which is expected next month, is not acceptable.
Viracept pricing negotiations failed in May, after the Brazilian authorities rejected an offer from Roche of a 13% price cut for the drug (Marketletter May 28). However, following the USA's withdrawal on June 25 of a complaint to the World Trade Organization over Brazil's patent law, Roche is expected to come under pressure to offer an acceptable reduction in the drug's price. If this is not the case, the compulsory license is expected to be issued in October.
