British Pharmacopoeia 2001 published

The British Pharmacopoeia 2001 has now been published and is availableas a three-volume package, with one volume dealing with veterinary medicines.

New for the 2001 edition are 44 national monographs and 78 from the European Pharmacopoeia, with about a further 100 national monographs having been technically revised. Also included in the package is a CD-ROM, free access to the British Pharmacopoeia web site and the latest version of British Approved Names.

The Pharmacopoeia is available from the Stationery Office, priced L750, or L771.88 including value-added tax. To order, phone: 0870 600 5522, quoting ISBN 011322446x, or visit www.clicktso.com.