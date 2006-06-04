BTG's fiscal 2005/06 income rises 31%

London, UK-based drugmaker BTG says that, for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2006, its revenue grew 31% on the prior year to reach L50.2 million ($97.2 million), reflecting strong growth in recurring royalties and litigation settlements. The strong showing saw the company hit profit before tax of L1.5 million from last year's L34.8 million loss.
The firm noted that turnover net of revenue sharing rose 31% to L29.5 million while additional gains from sale of patents and investments totaled L7.4million, a significant increase over last year's L1.2 million. During the period, R&D expenses fell 45.8% to L9.1 million, reflecting lower expenses related to Varisolve, BTG's novel microfoam sclerosant treatment for varicose veins.
BTG's Campath (alemtuzumab), which is indicated for the treatment of B-cell chronic lymphocytic leukemia and marketed by US biotechnology major Genzyme, saw expanding sales as a third-line treatment for CLL and the UK firm hopes that future turnover may be significant should Genzyme's development activities allow for it to be used in second and first-line CLL or in multiple sclerosis.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze