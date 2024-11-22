Byk Gulden Receives Approval In Sweden

- Byk Gulden has received an approval to market its antiulcerant product pantoprazole in Sweden. However, a spokesman for the company said that the product has not yet been launched, as Byk is in discussion with a licensee in Sweden, who will market the product there. An agreement is expected to be signed within the next couple of months. The product is also expected to be launched in South Africa and Mexico within the next few months, and Germany before the end of the year, he added. Meantime, Daiichi, Byk Gulden's Japanese licensee, is to begin a Phase I study of the product in Japan.