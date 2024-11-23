California Marijuana Initiative Passes

A California ballot initiative to legalize the use of marijuana by the sick has been approved by voters, despite warnings that it could undermine the fight against drugs.

Proposition 215, the Medical Marijuana Initiative, allows the sick and their primary caretaker to legally possess and grow marijuana for medical use when recommended by a doctor. Opponents said the wording of the proposition was so loose that headaches, an upset stomach or a stiff neck could be cited as reasons for its use.

Unimed Pharmaceuticals issued a press release saying that despite the passage of Proposition 215 and a similar proposal in Arizona, its prescription drug Marinol, a pure synthetic formulation of marijuana's active ingredient THC, is available through established medical channels.