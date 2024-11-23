Cambrio Publishes Pathfinder Prospectus

A new UK-based pharmaceutical company, Cambrio, has been launched in London, with the publishing of its pathfinder prospectus ahead of a listing on the London Stock Exchange next month.
The firm is the brainchild of Nowell Stebbing, who steered another UK biotechnology company, Chiroscience, through a flotation in 1994, raising L45 million ($69 million; Marketletters passim).
Cambrio says it provides skilled technical services to the international drug industry, manufactures and distributes specialist products to niche markets, develops and manufactures branded medicinal products, and is researching and developing a new generation of medicinal products from plant extracts.
