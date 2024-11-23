Canada: Generic Rxs Outpacing Brands

Sales and prescriptions of generic drug products through Canadian retailpharmacies grew at a faster rate than those of brand-name drugs in 1996, according to IMS Canada, which adds that the number of brand-name prescriptions dispensed last year actually declined.

In each of the past four years, generic prescription drug sales have consistently outpaced their brand-name counterparts, says IMS. During 1996, the dollar volume of generic sales to retail pharmacies increased 21.1% over 1995, compared to 1.5% growth for branded drugs. Sales growth for the entire prescription sector in 1996 was 4.4%, of which generics took 17% and brand-name products 83%. As recently as 1991, generics accounted for only 11% of the market.

Generic drug prescriptions dispensed by retail pharmacies in 1996 rose 8.9%, while brand-name prescriptions fell 0.8%. Total prescriptions rose 2.8% to 233.8 million. Generics now represent 39.8% of prescriptions, while brand-name prescriptions account for 60.2%.