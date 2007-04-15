Canadian experimental drug's global demand

Animal research carried out by the University of Alberta, Canada, which has found a possible use for dichoracetic acid (DCA) as a cheap oncology therapy, has provoked a "frantic" scramble by cancer patients to obtain the product via the Internet. Because the compound itself is not innovative, Evangelos Michelakis, the lead researcher says that drugmakers cannot patent it, eliminating legitimate marketing opportunities.

The drug has yet to face clinical trials. However, cancer patients argue that they have nothing to lose and are turning in growing numbers to "under-the-counter" sources of supply, according to a report in Nature.

A key development has been the rapid emergence of a global on-line community of DCA-interested people, who exchange news about the drug and tips on potential suppliers. One USA-based on-line supplier told reporters that he avoids Food and Drug Administration restrictions by offering a "home-made" product for "veterinary use."