Canadian govt orders 5.5M courses of Relenza

Australia's Biota Holdings says it has been informed that the Canadian government will increase the overall stockpile of antivirals to 55 million courses, and increase the proportion of Relenza (zanamivir) to 5.5 million courses. The purchase follows the May 2006 decision by the Canadian federal, provincial and territorial Ministers of Health to step up its efforts to strengthen the public health capacity in preparing for an influenza pandemic.
Peter Cook, Biota's chief executive, said: "it is pleasing to see Canada's ongoing review of their antiviral stockpile and as a consequence a significant increase in Relenza. When delivered by GlaxoSmithKline [which is its marketing partner], this increase should provide in excess of $6.8 million in royalties to Biota."
