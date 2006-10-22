CAT exclusively licenses Debiopharm Ab

UK-based Cambridge Antibody Technology has signed a deal an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement to develop and commercialize SC-1, a fully-human antibody that targets a cell surface receptor specifically expressed on gastric carcinoma cells, with Switzerland's Debiopharm.

SC-1 was developed by Debiopharm, a global independent biopharmaceutical company specializing in oncology and serious medical conditions, for the treatment of gastric carcinoma. Under the terms of the deal, Debiopharm will receive upfront and milestone payments from CAT, which is owned by Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca, as well as royalties on potential future sales.