CAT licenses CAT-213 to iCo

UK-based Cambridge Antibody Technology, now wholly-owned by AstraZeneca, has granted Vancouver, Canada-based iCo Therapeutics an exclusive worldwide licence for the development and commercialization of CAT-213, its human monoclonal antibody which it previously developed as a potential treatment for allergy disorders including asthma, allergic rhinitis and allergic conjunctivitis. iCo plans to advance the compound initially for the treatment of ocular allergies including allergic conjunctivitis.

Under the terms of the deal, iCo will pay CAT an upfront fee, milestone payments for key clinical and regulatory achievements, and royalties on potential future sales to gain sole responsibility for all its future clinical development and commercialization. Further financial terms were not disclosed.

CAT-213 is a human anti-eotaxin-1 monoclonal antibody, discovered and developed by CAT as a treatment for severe allergic disorders. Phase I/II studies have been completed and showed that the drug was safe and well-tolerated, CAT noted.