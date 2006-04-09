Celebrex shows efficacy in colon cancer studies

World drugs giant Pfizer says that data from recent trials show that its COX-2 inhibitor Celebrex (celecoxib) helps inhibit the growth of pre-cancerous adenomas that can develop into colon cancer. The findings were presented at a meeting of the American Association of Cancer Research, held earlier this month in Washington DC.

The data, which is derived from the adenoma prevention trial, co-funded by the US National Cancer Institute, and the PreSAP (Prevention of Aporadic Adenomatous Polyps) study, showed that sustained, high-dosage treatment with the drug for a three-year period reduced the occurrence of polyp development, showing greatest benefit in the treatment of those over 60 years of age, at the highest risk of polyp recurrence. The firm added that the drug-treated group in the APC trial showed a statistically-significant increase in serious cardiovascular events compared with placebo, which was not observed in the PreSAP program.

The firm's share price rose $0.26 to $25.18 in early morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange on the day of the announcement.