Celltech Reflects On Pipeline After Mixed Fortunes In '97

Celltech of the UK, which has described 1997 as an "annus horribilis"(Marketletter December 15) following the failure of its antibody for sepsis BAYX1351 (developed with Bayer) has given an update on its pipeline. Despite the setback, the firm notes that it still has five products in mid- to late-stage clinical trials which "reflects the resilience of the company's business strategy."

Near-term royalty revenues will also start to accrue from four new antibodies which are reaching the market or will debut in 1998, to complement the L4.3 million ($7.1 million) in royalties, largely from Centocor/Lilly's ReoPro (abciximab), which accrued in 1997.

The four new products are: Roche's Zenapax (daclizumab) for transplants, just approved in the USA (see page 19); IDEC's Rituxan (rituximab) for B cell lymphoma's, which has recently been launched in its first market, Switzerland (Marketletter December 8); Novartis' antirejection antibody Simulect (basiliximab; filed in the USA and Europe); and MedImmune's antibody treatment for respiratory syncytial virus MEDI-493.