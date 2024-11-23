Celltech Reflects On Pipeline After Mixed Fortunes In '97

Celltech of the UK, which has described 1997 as an "annus horribilis"(Marketletter December 15) following the failure of its antibody for sepsis BAYX1351 (developed with Bayer) has given an update on its pipeline. Despite the setback, the firm notes that it still has five products in mid- to late-stage clinical trials which "reflects the resilience of the company's business strategy."
Near-term royalty revenues will also start to accrue from four new antibodies which are reaching the market or will debut in 1998, to complement the L4.3 million ($7.1 million) in royalties, largely from Centocor/Lilly's ReoPro (abciximab), which accrued in 1997.
The four new products are: Roche's Zenapax (daclizumab) for transplants, just approved in the USA (see page 19); IDEC's Rituxan (rituximab) for B cell lymphoma's, which has recently been launched in its first market, Switzerland (Marketletter December 8); Novartis' antirejection antibody Simulect (basiliximab; filed in the USA and Europe); and MedImmune's antibody treatment for respiratory syncytial virus MEDI-493.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze