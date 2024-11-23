Saturday 23 November 2024

Celltech's CDP571 Shows Promise In Crohn's

3 March 1997

Celltech's humanized anti-tumor necrosis factor-alpha antibody, CDP571,may be an effective treatment for Crohn's disease, according to the results of a 31-patient Phase II study reported in the Lancet (February 22).

21 patients with mild to moderately-active Crohn's disease (disease activity index between 150 and 400) were given a single infusion of the antibody at a dose of 5mg/kg over 60 minutes, and 10 patients were given a placebo (human serum albumin) infusion. The patients were assessed at baseline, and two, four, six and eight weeks after infusion. The primary endpoint was change in Crohn's disease activity index at two weeks. Patients were excluded if they were taking more than 10mg prednisolone a day, to exclude effects of steroid usage.

Disease Activity Index Cut After Two Weeks The median disease activity index fell from 263 at baseline to 167 at two weeks in the CDP571-treated group (p=0.0003), and there was no change in the placebo group. Significant improvements in the patients treated with CDP571 were also seen in two other symptom scores, and two surrogate laboratory markers of disease activity, alpha1-glycoprotein concentration and the erythrocyte sedimentation rate. And although the trial was not really powered to show clinical efficacy, six patients in the CDP571 group went into remission (index score of less than or equal to 150), compared to none in the placebo group.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze