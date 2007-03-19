Cellzome receives first milestone payment from Ortho-McNeil

Cellzome, a privately-held drug discovery firm, says it has received the first milestone payment from its collaboration with fellow USA-based company Ortho-McNeil Pharmaceutical, part of health care major Johnson & Johnson. Details of the payment were not provided.

The deal, which was established in 2005 and subsequently extended earlier this year (Marketletter February 5), is focused on the development of small-molecule drugs that modulate the gamma secretase pathway, which is thought to be involved in the development of Alzheimer's disease.