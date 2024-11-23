Centocor Reveals Positive cA2 Data

Centocor has released encouraging data from a controlled clinical trialof infliximab (cA2), its monoclonal antibody for the treatment of Crohn's disease. Results were reported during Digestive Disease Week in Washington DC.

Data from the initial phase of the study, in which patients received a single infusion of cA2, were presented at the meeting last year. Patients were found to be maintained in clinical remission as measured by the Crohn's disease activity index. Eight weeks after the cA2 infusion, the median CDAI of treated patients dropped from 312 to 125 (CDAI less than 150 constitutes disease remission). 65% of treated patients achieved a clinical response, and 33% went into remission within four weeks after treatment commenced, says the company.

Extended Study Data 73 patients who experienced a clinical response after eight weeks of the first infusion were randomized to receive further treatment with cA2 or placebo. After four additional infusions, given eight weeks apart, a steady improvement in symptoms from baseline was recorded.