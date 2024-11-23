Centocor Reveals Positive cA2 Data

Centocor has released encouraging data from a controlled clinical trialof infliximab (cA2), its monoclonal antibody for the treatment of Crohn's disease. Results were reported during Digestive Disease Week in Washington DC.
Data from the initial phase of the study, in which patients received a single infusion of cA2, were presented at the meeting last year. Patients were found to be maintained in clinical remission as measured by the Crohn's disease activity index. Eight weeks after the cA2 infusion, the median CDAI of treated patients dropped from 312 to 125 (CDAI less than 150 constitutes disease remission). 65% of treated patients achieved a clinical response, and 33% went into remission within four weeks after treatment commenced, says the company.
Extended Study Data 73 patients who experienced a clinical response after eight weeks of the first infusion were randomized to receive further treatment with cA2 or placebo. After four additional infusions, given eight weeks apart, a steady improvement in symptoms from baseline was recorded.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze