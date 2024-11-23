Centocor Still Looking For Avakine Deal

Centocor has said that negotiations for an international distributionagreement for its anti-tumor necrosis factor antibody Avakine (infliximab; Marketletter October 20) will carry on into 1998. The company had hoped to complete a deal before the end of 1997 to market Avakine, a monoclonal antibody, outside the USA for Crohn's disease and rheumatoid arthritis.
Earnings To Fall David Holveck, chief executive, said the company was disappointed with the failure to complete a deal and noted that without the benefit of an upfront payment in the fourth quarter, earnings for 1997 will fall short of the previous estimate of $0.50 per share. Centocor is currently finalizing its Biologic License Application for Avakine, and expects to file with the US Food and Drug Administration before year-end and for European approval in early 1998.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze