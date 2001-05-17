Cerus placement raises $78 million

Cerus Corp says it has completed the sale of 1 million newly-issuedshares of common stock to an institutional investor, priced at $52 each. Morgan Stanley served as the placement agent. In a separate deal, Baxter International and Subsidiaries Pension Trust have purchased 500,000 Cerus shares at the same price.
Cerus expects to use the net proceeds from the financings to support its late-stage clinical trials and for pre-commercialization activities. Stephen Isaacs, the firm's chief executive, said that the transaction is timely "as we progress further with late-stage product development and prepare for potential commercialization of the Intercept Blood Systems," which are in the latest stages of clinical development.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze