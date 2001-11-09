Challenges for info, knowledge management in pharma: PDR

Current challenges facing information and knowledge management in theinternational pharmaceutical industry was the subject of the Pharma Documentation Ring's annual general meeting last month. The 24 drugmakers represented by the PDR account for approximately 60% of total global turnover of prescription drugs.
Although much of the scientific information available on the Internet is of limited usefulness and questionable quality, said PDR president Sandy Mullen (of Bayer AG) in his opening address to the meeting, the challenge to information/knowledge management professionals is to identify the useful sources via text mining and other techniques, and thereby assist their users to find the solutions to the tasks at hand.
Just as the Internet is growing rapidly, he added, so is the quantity of information held in corporate intranets, and therefore improving information literacy is becoming an important knowledge management activity in several PDR companies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze