China Biopharma's 2006 revenue up 216%

China Biopharma, a US drugmaker based in China, says that its total revenues for 2006 increased 216% to $1.2 million from $380,519 in total revenues for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2005.
As a result of the companys transition to the Chinese biopharmaceutical industry and its exit from value-added communications services in the USA, substantially all of the its revenue during 2006 was generated from its vaccine distribution business. The firm plans to distribute additional vaccines, including against Japanese Encephalitis and hepatitis B, once they become available.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze