China Biopharma's 2006 revenue up 216%

China Biopharma, a US drugmaker based in China, says that its total revenues for 2006 increased 216% to $1.2 million from $380,519 in total revenues for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2005.

As a result of the companys transition to the Chinese biopharmaceutical industry and its exit from value-added communications services in the USA, substantially all of the its revenue during 2006 was generated from its vaccine distribution business. The firm plans to distribute additional vaccines, including against Japanese Encephalitis and hepatitis B, once they become available.