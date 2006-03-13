China pharma demand to reach $46.65B in 2009

Demand for pharmaceuticals in China is projected to increase 13.6% a year to reach a value of 375.0 billion renminbi ($46.65 billion) in 2010, according to a new study from the Freedonia Group, entitled Pharmaceuticals in China.
Proprietary ethical drugs from western companies will generate the strongest growth based on new product introductions, especially for cardiovascular, neurological, cancer and antiviral indications that are not treated effectively by currently-available therapies, it says.
Western generic ethical medicines will continue to hold the largest share of the Chinese pharmaceutical market. The best growth opportunities for these drugs will emerge in newly off-patent cholesterol-reducing, antipsychotic and second-generation antihistamine preparations.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze