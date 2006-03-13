China pharma demand to reach $46.65B in 2009

Demand for pharmaceuticals in China is projected to increase 13.6% a year to reach a value of 375.0 billion renminbi ($46.65 billion) in 2010, according to a new study from the Freedonia Group, entitled Pharmaceuticals in China.

Proprietary ethical drugs from western companies will generate the strongest growth based on new product introductions, especially for cardiovascular, neurological, cancer and antiviral indications that are not treated effectively by currently-available therapies, it says.

Western generic ethical medicines will continue to hold the largest share of the Chinese pharmaceutical market. The best growth opportunities for these drugs will emerge in newly off-patent cholesterol-reducing, antipsychotic and second-generation antihistamine preparations.