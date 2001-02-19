China's biopharma industry in 2000

Production by the biopharmaceutical industry is China in 2000 isestimated to have included about 20 different genetically-engineered drugs and to have been worth $870 million, reports Chinese Medical News.

Of more than 200 companies in China now engaged in R&D of genetically-engineered drugs, over 30 have obtained Trial Production Permits or Formal Production Permits for their products, says the report. 67 biopharmaceutical firms are publicly-traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen Stock Exchanges, and these firms fall into three types, based on their business portfolios.

The first are specialty biopharmaceutical firms, including Fuxing Enterprise, Tiantan Bio, Neptune Bio and Golden Flower. Their R&D capabilities are relatively strong, biopharmaceuticals dominate their sales and their growth margins on sales and net profits are generally higher than for other listed companies in China.