China's Jiangxi Province: Drug Output

Drug production in China's Jiangxi province in 1996 was 2.72 billionrenminbi ($327.2 million) compared with 1.85 billion renminbi in 1992, reports the China Daily Business Weekly. Jiangxi drug exports rose 17.4% a year on average in the last five years, to a total of 1.85 billion renminbi.
At end-1996, Jiangxi had 33 drug production joint ventures with a total investment of $43 million. About 20 drugs made in Jiangxi meet US and Japanese standards.
- The Huasheng Co Ltd has opened a large streptomycin production plant in Shijiazhuang in north-eastern China's Hebei province, reports the Weekly. Huasheng is a 300 million renminbi ($36 million) joint venture between Huabei Pharmaceuticals and two partners, one from the USA and one from Hong Kong.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze