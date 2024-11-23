China's Jiangxi Province: Drug Output

Drug production in China's Jiangxi province in 1996 was 2.72 billionrenminbi ($327.2 million) compared with 1.85 billion renminbi in 1992, reports the China Daily Business Weekly. Jiangxi drug exports rose 17.4% a year on average in the last five years, to a total of 1.85 billion renminbi.

At end-1996, Jiangxi had 33 drug production joint ventures with a total investment of $43 million. About 20 drugs made in Jiangxi meet US and Japanese standards.

- The Huasheng Co Ltd has opened a large streptomycin production plant in Shijiazhuang in north-eastern China's Hebei province, reports the Weekly. Huasheng is a 300 million renminbi ($36 million) joint venture between Huabei Pharmaceuticals and two partners, one from the USA and one from Hong Kong.