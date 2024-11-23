Chinese Firms Merge

Three Chinese pharmaceutical companies are merging in East China'sZhejiang Province, to gain a competitive edge in the local market. The Xinchang Pharmaceutical Shareholding Company, which ranks 18th among China's 50 most profitable pharmaceutical firms, merged with two other unnamed firms to form the Zhejiang Pharmaceutical Shareholding Company, which has over 3,300 staff, and is expected to achieve sales of 1 billion renminbi ($120.1 million) this year. The new firm hopes to enter the top 10 ranking in 1998, with sales of 26 billion renminbi by 2010.