Chinoin's Sales At Four Months

Hungarian pharmaceutical company Chinoin, which is part of the Frenchgroup Sanofi, achieved record international sales of 5.9 billion forint ($321.3 million) in the first four months of the current year. Domestic sales were 4.7 billion forint, reports MTI Econews.

Last year, the firm recorded revenues of 23.8 billion forint. Chinoin has an 8.2% stake in the Hungarian drugs market. Over-the-counter medicines account for 35% of the firm's domestic sales, with half of its exports going to eastern Europe, particularly the CIS.

Operating profit increased 1.2 billion forint last year to 6.5 billion forint, it was noted.