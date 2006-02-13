Chiron posts 12% sales jump on flu vacc return

US biotechnology firm Chiron Corp says that full-year 2005 sales rose 12% year-on-year to $1.42 billion due to $96.0 million from sales of its flu vaccine Fluvirin, which re-entered the market during the period.

The firm saw adjusted income from continuing operations of $259.0 million, or $1.34 per share, up a massive 104%. Top performers included its travel vaccines, the Procleix Nat blood testing products and the antibiotic Tobi (tobramycin inhalation solution).

However, these increases were partially offset by no sales of its Begrivac influenza virus vaccine. In the third quarter, units made at Chiron's base in Marburg, Germany, did not meet product sterility specifications, resulting in no vaccine release during the period. Last year, the agent achieved revenues of $53.0 million (Marketletter October 21, 2005).