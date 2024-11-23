Chiron's Vitrasert Approved In Its First Market

Chiron Vision has been granted approval in the USA for its Vitrasert Implant (ganciclovir), an intraocular treatment for cytomegalovirus retinitis in patients with HIV infection. CMV retinitis affects an estimated 14% to 40% of people with AIDS, and can lead to retinal detachment and permanent loss of vision in 15% to 29% of sufferers.

Data from Chiron Vision's Phase III trial of 188 AIDS patients with newly-diagnosed CMV retinitis have demonstrated that time to progression is significantly longer for Vitrasert patients compared to intravenous ganciclovir (Roche Laboratories' Cytovene). The median times to progression were 216 days and 104 days respectively. Similar progression results were obtained in a clinical study conducted by the US National Eye Institute.

Analysts feel Vitrasert will find a ready market even at a high price because current therapy is both costly and unpleasant. The new treatment should avoid some of the side effects of systemic ganciclovir. Making the assumption that the price will be fairly high, James McCamant of the Medical Technology Stock Letter said it will be a $100 million-plus product fairly quickly.