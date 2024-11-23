Chiron Unit Renamed Chiron Vaccines

Chiron Corporation of the USA has changed the name of its vaccines business, Chiron Biocine, to Chiron Vaccines. The new name was launched at the 36th Interscience Conference on Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy in New Orleans in the USA (for more on ICAAC see page 21).

"This has been a significant year of integration for Chiron Vaccines with the formation of our new joint venture Chiron Behring in Germany, and the strengthening of our vaccine business in Italy and emerging international markets," commented Dino Dina, president of Chiron Vaccines. "We feel the name change reinforces our goal of a single global business," he added.

Distribution Agreement Chiron has also announced a vaccines distribution agreement which it has reached with a group of affiliate companies that distribute pharmaceutical and vaccine products for major manufacturers to operate specialized distribution and sales functions for Chiron's vaccine products in the USA. The group is headed by General Injectables & Vaccines, and includes InSource Inc and Resolve Medical Marketing.