Chiroscience Gains Anesthetic IND

Chiroscience Group of the UK has received an Investigational New Drug license for its long-lasting local anesthetic levobupivacaine from the US Food and Drug Administration. Clinical trials with the product can now go ahead as planned, says the company.
The series of US clinical trials, due to begin in January 1997, start with a Phase III study in epidural cesarian section. Further trials in infiltration shoulder surgery, juvenile epidural surgery, post-operative pain control and cancer pain control will follow.
Phase III trials conducted in the UK in epidural and brachial plexus block demonstrated that the drug was equipotent to the current market leader, bupivacaine, and that levobupivacaine had a significantly reduced effect on cardiac function in comparison. The first European registration application is planned for late 1997.
