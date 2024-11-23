Ciba Enters Epilepsy Disease Management

Ciba Pharmaceuticals of the USA and Lovelace Healthcare Innovations are to collaborate on a disease management program for the treatment of epilepsy, the firms have announced.

Lovelace will develop an "epilepsy episodes of care program," a comprehensive health care treatment program for the diagnosis and treatment of epilepsy. Ciba will assist by providing outcomes analysis and validation of the program, and will provide educational materials for use in conjunction with Lovelace's disease management guidelines.

Director of pharmaceutical outcomes research for Ciba Pharmaceuticals Diana Brixner said: "Ciba's agreement with Lovelace is a significant step for Ciba and for the managed care community. It marks Ciba's entry into disease management, and it is a program designed to be a true partnership between a pharmaceuticals company and an integrated healthcare system."