Ciba-Geigy Ups Stake In Indian Affiliate

Ciba-Geigy is raising its stake in its Indian affiliate, Hindustan Ciba-Geigy, from 40% to 51% by taking up shares on the open market and negotiating deals with institutional investors. Local sources note that this is probably the first time that a foreign company has increased its stake in an affiliate through the open market. Ciba-Geigy is said to be keen to avoid as far as possible the traditional route of preferential allotment of shares or open offer.
Ciba-Geigy has already acquired around 50,000 shares (face value 100 rupees), accounting for nearly 2% of the firm's 265 million rupees ($7.2 million). The Hindustan Ciba-Geigy scrip is quoted at about 2,775 rupees. The Foreign Investment Promotion Board has given approval for Ciba-Geigy to raise its stake.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze