Ciba Launches Femara And Diovan In The UK

Ciba Pharmaceuticals has launched Femara (letrozole) and Diovan (valsartan) in the UK. This is the first worldwide launch for Femara, although it is approved in France, and is the second launch of Diovan after Germany (Marketletter July 15).

Femara is an oral aromatase inhibitor for the treatment of advanced breast cancer in post-menopausal women who have failed treatment with other antiestrogens such as Zeneca's Nolvadex (tamoxifen).

According to the company, this launch "signifies the first major improvement in efficacy since [Bristol-Myers Squibb's progestogen Megace] megestrol acetate was granted a license 13 years ago." It is well tolerated and has been shown to pose less of a risk of adverse reactions, such as cardiovascular and thromboembolic events or major weight gain, compared to megestrol acetate. In a comparison trial, the drug also proved more effective than aminoglutethimide in preventing disease progression.