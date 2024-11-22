Ciba Vision Expands In India

In India, Ciba Vision, a newly-created division of Hindustan Ciba-Geigy Ltd, is to expand its operations in a big way, P P Krishnamurthy, a senior company official, has announced in New Delhi. He added: "we are in the process of a phased introduction of Ciba Vision's international range of eye care products in India."

Under this phased program, he said, the company has introduced its daily-wear conventional soft-contact lenses and its lens care solutions in Bangalore, Hyderabad, Madras and Cochin.