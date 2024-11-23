Cider To Enter Japan And UK Promotion

Cider, the French communications and pharmaceutical promotion specialist group, is preparing to take a 51% stake in its UK counterpart, Halliday Jones, and a 15% share in a Japanese equivalent, Nihon Pharma Promotion. Cider's president, Jacques Faggianelli, said he hopes both sets of negotiations would culminate in Cider's presence in these markets by the end of the year.

The overall strategy is to double the size of Cider in five years through foreign acquisitions. Cider already represents Halliday Jones in several countries. The UK company is involved in the recruitment, training and supply of medical representatives for drug companies.

The Japanese deal, if successful, would allow Cider within three years to set up a promotion company working for drugmakers other than Japanese enterprises and in which the French group would have a majority stake with NPP holding 49% of the equity. The French company expects a rise of 16% in 1995 sales to 380 million French francs ($70 million), with net profits up 30% at 12 million francs.