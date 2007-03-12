Friday 22 November 2024

Clinquest gains exclusive rights to CQ-07001

12 March 2007

Dutch firms Clinquest Group and TNO have signed a license and collaboration agreement that provides the former with the exclusive rights to worldwide clinical development and commercialization of CQ-07001, a highly promising candidate for anti-inflammatory and tissue regeneration applications. Under the terms of the agreement, TNO will receive milestone fees and royalty payments, but financial details were not disclosed.

CQ-07001 is an endogenous human protein shown to be a powerful agonist to Toll-Like Receptor 3 (TLR 3). The 10 human TLRs are generally implicated in recognizing pathogens and inducing immune responses and as such, TLRs play ian important role in maintaining the body's capacity to counter harmful invaders. Studies performed by TNO have shown that TLR 3, in contrast to the other TLRs, is stimulated by CQ-07001 and subsequently triggers anti-inflammatory and tissue repair responses. This capacity of CQ-07001 makes it a promising candidate for clinical development aimed at various anti-inflammatory and tissue regeneration applications - both fields offer large market potential, the firms noted in a press statement.

