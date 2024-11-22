Friday 22 November 2024

Clinton Addresses Nation On Health Bills

7 August 1994

In a televised prime-time press conference, President Bill Clinton has said that, in the two versions of health care reform coming to the floor of Congress (see page 13), there is a clear choice. He refused to say which he prefers, noting that any bill that emerges from a conference committee is likely to differ from what is passed in each House separately.

The coming floor debates, he stressed, should serve to create a climate for action among the US public, who he urged to write to their Senators and Congressmen to put away partisanship and vote for solving this basic problem. Skeptics were wrong about disastrous effects after the passage of both his economic plan and the North American Free Trade Agreement, he said, and they will be wrong about any ill effects of health care reform.

Changes To His Plan "Are For The Better" Changes made to his health care plan in both Senate and House versions are for the better, he said; the bills are not bureaucratic, more flexible, have a reasonable phase-in time, use a competitive market to keep costs down, and have more support for small business. He pointed to Hawaii's health care system to show that reform can work, noting that it's OK to take a few years to get to universal cover; the central reality is what is important.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze