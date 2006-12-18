Coley and GSK amend VaxImmune deal

US biopharmaceuticals company Coley Pharmaceuticals, a specialist in the discovery and development of toll-like receptor-based therapeutics, says that it has amended the terms of its license agreement with UK drug major GlaxoSmithKline. The revised alliance allows the Massachusetts-headquartered firm to establish additional non-exclusive licenses with other vaccine makers for the use of its product, VaxImmune, in the development of infectious disease therapies.
The two firms originally entered into a worldwide co-exclusive licensing deal, which covered the use of the VaxImmune adjuvant in certain therapeutic and prophylactic therapies for infectious diseases in 1998 (Marketletters passim). They explained that the amendment, which does not modify the agreement in relation to GSK's cancer vaccine development program, involves the conversion of certain co-exclusive licenses to non-exclusive status in return for a $17.4 million reduction in the potential regulatory and developmental milestone payments from the $74.0 million that the original deal stipulated.
Steve Bernitz, Coley's senior vice president of business and commercial development, said that the increasing use of adjuvant technologies in vaccine development has led to a greater demand for such products. He added that "amending our agreement with GSK allows us the flexibility to further capitalize on the value of VaxImmune."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze