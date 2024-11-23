Combining Oral Drugs Cuts Insulin Need

A large percentage of the small group of insulin-treated type II diabetics may safely be prescribed an aggressive oral diabetic therapy instead of conventional insulin, according to data presented at the American Diabetes Association meeting.

The study, undertaken by the University of Alabama at Birmingham, involved 55 insulin-maintained NIDDM (non insulin- dependent diabetes mellitus) patients. The researchers concluded that those patients on oral therapy; Bristol-Myers Squibbs' Glucophage (metformin) in combination with a sulfonylurea, were better able to control their blood glucose levels than those on insulin therapy. It was, however, more successful in patients with a short duration of NIDDM, a lower body weight and reduced insulin requirements. The 76% of patients who responded well to oral therapy showed lower glycosylated hemoglobin levels than the insulin group.

Until a few years ago, metformin was unavailable to physicians in the USA as a potential treatment, so this, in combination with sulfonylurea, may prevent patients from being unnecessarily placed on insulin.