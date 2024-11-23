Commission Soon To Present Blood And Plasma Recommendations

The European Commission is about to present a set of recommendations onblood and plasma donations for use in transfusions and operations. The EU's Council of Health Ministers is expected to consider the recommendations at its next session.
The main objective of the Commission's paper is to ensure sufficiency of supply while monitoring blood and plasma donors to guarantee the safety of the blood products being stored.
The current initiative follows the 1994 Commission Communication (or consultative paper) on blood safety and self-sufficiency in the European Community, which recommended the development of a Community blood strategy in order to improve confidence in the safety of the blood transfusion chain and EU self-sufficiency in these products.
