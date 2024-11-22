Friday 22 November 2024

Consistent 9% Growth In World Pharma Sales

13 November 1995

For the first eight months of 1995, sales through retail pharmacies of pharmaceuticals in the world's leading 10 markets reached $90.52 billion, showing a year-on-year growth rate of 9%, the same as for the first seven months (Marketletter October 2). Sales in Japan improved 10% to $17.84 billion, those in North America also increased 10% (but only 5% in Canada to $2.32 billion) to $37.38 billion, while European turnover was up 7% at $35.30 billion, according to new figures from IMS International.

Within Europe (which in terms of the IMS figures comprises seven markets), the best performance was seen in Spain, where sales jumped 12% to $3.11 billion. The UK saw 9% growth to $4.09 billion, Germany 8% to $10.96 billion, the Netherlands and Belgium each increased 6% to $1.37 billion and $1.28 billion respectively. French turnover rose 5% to $9.51 billion and that in Italy was up just 4% to $4.97 billion.

By therapeutic category, worldwide, exceptionally strong growth was seen for anti-infectives and respiratory products, both showing increases of 16% to $9.48 billion and $9.05 billion respectively. Also putting in a strong performance were sensory organ products, up 13% to $2.25 billion, central nervous system drugs, up 12% to $11.56 billion, and diagnostic agents, also rising 12% at $1.09 billion.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze