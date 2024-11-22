Consistent 9% Growth In World Pharma Sales

For the first eight months of 1995, sales through retail pharmacies of pharmaceuticals in the world's leading 10 markets reached $90.52 billion, showing a year-on-year growth rate of 9%, the same as for the first seven months (Marketletter October 2). Sales in Japan improved 10% to $17.84 billion, those in North America also increased 10% (but only 5% in Canada to $2.32 billion) to $37.38 billion, while European turnover was up 7% at $35.30 billion, according to new figures from IMS International.

Within Europe (which in terms of the IMS figures comprises seven markets), the best performance was seen in Spain, where sales jumped 12% to $3.11 billion. The UK saw 9% growth to $4.09 billion, Germany 8% to $10.96 billion, the Netherlands and Belgium each increased 6% to $1.37 billion and $1.28 billion respectively. French turnover rose 5% to $9.51 billion and that in Italy was up just 4% to $4.97 billion.

By therapeutic category, worldwide, exceptionally strong growth was seen for anti-infectives and respiratory products, both showing increases of 16% to $9.48 billion and $9.05 billion respectively. Also putting in a strong performance were sensory organ products, up 13% to $2.25 billion, central nervous system drugs, up 12% to $11.56 billion, and diagnostic agents, also rising 12% at $1.09 billion.