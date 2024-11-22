Contract Medical Reps Make Debut In Japan

Third-party contract medical representatives have been available to pharmaceutical marketing executives in the USA and Europe for a long time. Providers of these services are growing rapidly as in-house staff levels are pegged to minimum rather than maximum personnel demands.

Part-time rep services are not available in Japan, but this is about to change with the launch of a new company, Nippon Pharma Promotion. However, the model differs from its western counterparts because of the unique structure of pharmaceutical promotion and distribution in Japan.

There are 210,000 practicing physicians in Japan who prescribe and typically dispense drugs, all of which are covered by some form of insurance. 62%, or 130,000 doctors, work in medical institutions with 100 beds or more. This market represents 52% of drug sales and is concentrated in the larger urban centers. The "alternate" market comprises 80,000 doctors practicing in hospitals with 99 beds or less, or in clinics.